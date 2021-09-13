Brian Christopher Jones, 44, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

A lifelong resident of Port Arthur, he was a 1995 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee Caston Jones, Sr. and Mildred Jones and one son, Corey Lee Davis, Jr. B

rian is survived by his wife, Xiomara Jones; three children, Marisela, Brianna and Brisia Jones; one sister, Ebony Jones and two brothers, Lee Jones, Jr. and Gregory Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.