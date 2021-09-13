National Weather Service releases Jefferson County storm impact projections

The National Weather Service released a county-by-county breakdown of projected impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas on Monday evening.

Jefferson is expected to see wind speeds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 mph.

A storm surge of 1 to 4 feet is expected.

The rainfall total should reach 7 to 10 inches, with a possible high of 15 inches.

The tornado threat is slight.

The totals above represent accumulation from Monday night through Wednesday.

These impacts are subject to change should the forecast track or intensity change.