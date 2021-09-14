1 AM UPDATE: Nicholas makes landfall near Freeport as category one hurricane

Nicholas made landfall near Freeport as a category one hurricane.

Nicholas will weaken to a tropical storm as it slowly moves north towards Houston until 7 a.m. Tuesday, before it turns to the east and slowly heads towards Beaumont, Lake Charles and Lafayette Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the slow motion, heavy rain and flash flooding is expected along the I-10 corridor from Beaumont through Lake Charles and Lafayette today and Wednesday.

The heavy rain and flash flood threat will be highest along the I-10 corridor from Beaumont to Lake Charles and Lafayette, extending down to the coast, and perhaps extending as far north as the U.S. 190 corridor.

Five to ten inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts of 15 to 20 inches possible.

“If we see hurricane force wind gusts, we will see power outages, some trees blown down, and damage to some roofs.”

In addition, tides are expected to run 2 to 4 feet above normal in Sabine Pass to Cameron, so local roads could flood during high tide.