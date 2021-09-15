Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 6-12
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Sept. 6 and 12:
- Clyde Blakency III, Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon & family violence
- Dennis Perry, 29, Terroristic threat-family violence & obstruction/retaliation
- Jose Rivas, 61, Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Anthony Martinez, 31, Warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers made the following responses between Sept. 6 and 12:
Monday, September 6:
- Officer Thompson assisted another agency in the 2900 block of Avenue G.
- Officer Perriraz arrested a subject for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence in the 2800 block of Canal.
- Officer Arceneaux arrested a subject for terroristic threat of family / household and obstruction or retaliation in the 300 block of N 36th Street.
Tuesday, September 7:
- Officer Arceneaux arrested a subject for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Gage.
- A complainant reported to Officer Hebert assault in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- A complainant reported to Officer Cogbill interference with child custody in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A complainant reported to Officer King assault offensive touch -family violence and criminal mischief in the 1300 block of Highway 69.
Wednesday, September 8:
- A complainant reported to Officer Romero theft in the 2000 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported an assault to Officer King in the 400 block of S 29th Street.
- Dianna Lindsay reported to Officer Kin a death in the 200 block of S 3rd Street.
- A complainant reported to Officer Guidry assault offensive touch- family violence in the 1100 block of S 12th Street.
Thursday, September 9:
- No Reports
Friday, September 10:
- A complainant reported to Officer Perriraz a dog bite in the 300 block of N 6th Street.
- A complainant reported to Officer Perriraz theft in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported to Officer Champeaux theft in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported to Officer Halfin assault offensive touch -family violence in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
- Three (3) complainants reported to Officer Collins three (3) thefts in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
- Officer Arceneaux took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 1600 block of Highway 365.
Saturday, September 11:
- A complainant reported to Officer Perriraz duty on striking fixture it he 200 block of S 27th Street.
Sunday, September 12:
- Officer Verdine found two (2) subjects to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported to Officer Collins assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- A complainant reported to Officer Halfin assault causes bodily injury in the 700 block of N 10th Street.
- Officer Champeaux arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of 27th Street.
