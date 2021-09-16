PHOTO FEATURE — “For Sale” sign appears in front of old Luby’s
The former Luby’s on FM 365 at Central Mall now sits behind a “For Sale” sign.
It was announced in May that Rocki’n Crab Seafood Boil House would soon inhabit the building.
However, the banner advertising the restaurant is no longer there.
Attempts to reach restaurant officials and the leasing company were not returned by Wednesday afternoon.
