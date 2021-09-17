Vicki Lynn Wright, 67, of Port Arthur passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

She was born on August 1, 1954 in Port Arthur, Texas to her parents, James R. Radley and Nina Belton Radley.

Vicki lived most of her life in the Port Arthur area.

She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1972.

Vicki was a devoted homemaker in the raising her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her three sons, Jeremy Hergert of Nederland, Derek Hergert and his wife, Melissa of Beaumont, Cody Wright of Port Arthur; her sister, Suzanne Radley of Houston and her brother, Ricky Radley of Groves as well as nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 5 PM till 8 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Vicki’s life will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.