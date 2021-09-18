Port Neches Police reports and arrests: Sept. 6-12
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12:
- Kevin Tran, 37, two counts of assault, resisting arrest, search or transport and other agency warrant(s)
- Crystal Biscamp, 43, public intoxication
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12:
Sept. 6
- No reports.
Sept. 7
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Crest.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of Goodwin.
Sept. 8
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 300 block of Nugent.
- A theft was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Merriman.
Sept. 9
- No reports.
Sept. 10
- A person was arrested for two counts of assault as well as resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 3100 block of Forest Oak.
- An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 1300 block of West.
Sept. 11
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 600 block of Block Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Eighth Street.
Sept. 12
- No reports.
