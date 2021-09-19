Former PNG stars Roschon Johnson, Blake Bost make college football marks

Former Port Neches-Groves quarterback Roschon Johnson made the highlight reels as he rushed for more than 100 yards in the University of Texas win over Rice, 56-0, Saturday night.

Johnson had nine carries for 30 yards prior to Saturday’s game.

The PNG grad recorded three carries for 112 yards, which included a 72-yard touchdown, where Johnson broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

Johnson currently sits behind Bijon Robinson, who was named to the Heisman watchlist.

The Longhorns rushed for a total 427 yards against the Owls.

A&M

Former Port Neches-Groves quarterback Blake Bost took the field for the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Stadium on Saturday.

The quarterback got in the game on the final drive of the Aggies’ 34-0 win over New Mexico.

Bost was promoted on the TAMU depth chart this week after starting quarterback Haynes King went down with a leg injury.

Bost played backup for Zach Calzada and came in on the final drive. He did not attempt a pass but handed it off five times to run out the clock.

The PNG grad joined A&M this season as a preferred walk-on.