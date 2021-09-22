Port Arthur Health Dept extends vaccination hours; reports 99 new COVID cases

The Port Arthur Health Department will operate extended hours Thursday (Sept. 23) until 7 p.m. at its vaccination clinic at the Texas Art Museum (TAMS), 3501 Cultural Drive in Port Arthur.

Free vaccinations are available to those in Port Arthur and Mid County.

Health officials say they remain committed to getting COVID vaccines to the public.

They stress any person over 12 years of age testing positive for COVID should call a physician to schedule an infusion.

Adults 18 years of age or older may call 409-550-2536 and/or 409-726-8700 to receive proper instructions.

Reporting Tuesday, according to the City of Port Arthur Health Department, indicated new COVID confirmations of 40 Port Arthur residents, 23 in Groves, 17 for Nederland and 19 for Port Neches.