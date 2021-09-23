September 23, 2021

Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 15-21

By PA News

Published 12:26 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Sept. 15 – Sept. 21:

 

Sept. 15

  • A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Taft.
  • Fraudulent identifying Information was reported in the 5100 block of Simpson.

Sept. 16

  • An information report was reported in the 5100 block of E Parkway.

Sept. 17

  • 47-year-old Uyen Tran was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse was reported in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.

Sept. 18

  • 45-year-old Gregory Ross was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of 39th.
  • 38-year-old Steven Theriot was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Capital.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying Information was reported in the 2100 block of Perry.
  • An aggravated assault was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 19

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.
  • A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2500 block of Friar.

Sept. 20

  • 19-year-old Franklin Ladino was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of Berry.
  • A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.

Sept. 21

  • 30-year-old Larry Perdomo was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 8600 block of Highway 73.
  • 59-year-old Shari Howe was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4200 block of Main.
  • 30-year-old David Reyna was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1900 block of Twin City.
  • A theft was reported in the 5100 block of E Parkway.

 

