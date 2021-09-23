Jo Ann Dockens, 52, of Groves, died Thursday, September 16, 2021. She was born April 6, 1969, in Port Arthur.

Jo Ann graduated from Port Neches – Groves High School where she was an Indianette and an Officer.

In her younger years she played softball in the Groves Girls Softball League, and she took dance for thirteen years.

She even won Miss Congeniality as a Cav-Oil-Cade participant.

Jo Ann attended Lamar University, Beaumont and received her Bachelor of Theology from Triumph Bible Institute.

She was a very active member of her community and truly loved to do the Lord’s work. She was a faithful member of Life Church, Port Arthur where she was an elder and youth pastor.

Jo Ann enjoyed being involved in her church and community. Over the years she has served as a volunteer for the Life Youth intern coordinator; as a band mom she was an event volunteer for Port Neches – Groves ISD and managed many fundraisers; and she was also a volunteer for the Red Ribbon Parades and Groves Old Town Christmas.

Jo Ann was the office manager for Traditions Portraits.

She previously worked at Port Neches – Groves as the Secretary for the Band Action Committee; a board member of Groves Chamber of Commerce; a United States Postal worker; and a secretary at Groves Elementary.

Jo Ann made a very huge impact on all that were blessed to know her. From her family, church family, friends, and community members – she will be sorely missed.

Survivors include her mother, Sandra Mertens; husband, Samuel Dockens; children, Daniel and David Dockens and was a second mom to Jason, Rebecca, and Mary; and father-in-law, Scott Swanzy.

A gathering of Mrs. Dockens’ family and friends will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Life Church, 4600 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard, Port Arthur.

Her memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Life Church. Cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.