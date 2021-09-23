Sandra A. Williams-Keal, 58, passed away at home unexpectedly on Sept. 7, 2021. She was born to Willie and Kate Williams Sr. on Feb. 20, 1963 in Port Arthur, TX.

She was predeceased by her father Willie Williams, Sr.; brother, Alexander Williams; and first husband Timothy Slaughter.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Face masks are required, if you are unable to attend, a zoom link is available upon request.