Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 13-19
Port Neches Police Department arrest from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19:
- Rendon Hightower, 25, driving while intoxicated
Port Neches Police Department responses from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19:
Sept. 13
- Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 2600 block of Staton.
- Officer investigated a report of burglary of a habitation and credit/debit card abuse in the 800 block of Ridgewood Dr.
Sept. 14
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 700 block of Ridgewood Dr.
Sept. 15
- No reports.
Sept. 16
- Officer investigated a report of burglary of a building in the 5600 block of Twin City Hwy.
- Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Merriman.
Sept. 17
- Officer investigated a report of a terroristic threat in the 2200 block of 9th St.
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 100 block of Maple.
- Officer investigated a report of a terroristic threat in the 2600 block of 11th St.
Sept. 18
- No reports.
Sept. 19
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 700 block of Central.
