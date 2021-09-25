Nederland man reportedly threatens to kill himself, every officer

A 30-year-old Nederland man that allegedly threatened every officer in the city during a domestic call was indicted for retaliation this week.

Police were called Sept. 6 to the 300 block of North 36th Street, where the officer noted two people yelling at each other.

The male, identified as Dennis Leo Perry, left the house in a vehicle and was stopped by the officer in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit, Perry was extremely irate and extremely uncooperative.

The investigation showed Perry and a female reportedly gotten in a disturbance that turned physical.

The man then said he would kill himself, then told police he said it out of anger. He was placed under arrest and told he would be brought to a hospital on an emergency detention order but as he was being placed in the police car, he reportedly threatened to kill the female.

The threats continued, the document read.

While in the police car he allegedly said he would kill every Nederland police officer with a bullet and made comments about disliking Nederland police officers due to previous encounters as well as the current one.

Perry was arrested and has since bonded out of jail.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.