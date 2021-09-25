RELIGION BRIEFS — Reverend to host radio show

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., continues the Breaking Generational Curses teaching series by Kerri Anne Nash during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The church is practicing social distancing and mask wearing recommendations given by the Centers for Disease Control. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

The Rev. Richard Keaton Nash’s radio show I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee airs on 96.9 LPFM at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and features special guest Rabbi Chava Koster, the new spiritual leader of Temple Emanuel in Beaumont.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastors Albert and Charlotte Moses’ 18th Year Appreciation in November. The theme is “Trusting In His holy Word” taken from Hebrews 1:2. In honor of the pastors’ celebration, the following events are scheduled.

Pastor & First Lady’s 18th Appreciation Banquet at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Pompano Club, 330 Twin City Highway in Port Neches.

Pastor and First Lady’s 18th Anniversary Celebration service at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at the church, 1919 Jefferson Drive.

