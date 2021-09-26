Port Arthur man killed in early morning shooting on Sunday

A local man is dead following a pre-dawn shooting Sunday in Port Arthur, authorities said.

The Port Arthur Police Department identified the victim as Normand Keenan Jalah of Port Arthur.

Officers discovered Jalah after responding to the 100 block of 6th Street in reference to a shooting at 3:23 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Jalah was found deceased from a single gunshot wound.

Sgt. George Clark said the suspected shooter has beed identified as Sherrell Keys of Port Arthur.

According to Clark, Keys remained on scene and was cooperative with the initial investigation. She was taken to the police station, where she gave a statement.

“After speaking with detectives, Keys was released pending further investigation,” Clark said.

Police did not initially release details of Keys’ statement or what is believed to have taken place before the shooting.

The PAPD Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation.