Memorial trio makes college selections over weekend

Three Memorial Titans verbally committed to college programs over the weekend.

Quarterback Jah’mar Sanders, defensive end Christian Thomas and defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau announced their decisions on social media.

Guilbeau, a highly recruited corner, narrowed down his choices to Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Christian University. On Twitter, Guilbeau announced he will join the TCU Horned Frogs next season.

He is expected to graduate early to join the team in the spring.

Thomas announced that he will join fellow Memorial grads at Northwestern State.

The defensive end is a cousin to All-Southland Conference linebacker Jomard Valsin.

“It feels better to get it out of the way,” he said. “I wanted to have somewhere to go before the schools filled up. (I talk to Valsin) about every day. He talks to me about how it is over there. It feels good and having him will help me get better and succeed up there.”

Thomas said he attended a Northwestern State game two weeks ago.

“It just felt like home,” he said. “People were into the game. The band was going crazy and the coaches loved me. I just think that was the best decision for me.”

Thomas earned defensive player of the year last season for the district.

Sanders, last season’s district MVP, announced his intentions to attend Lamar University next year.

“It just kind of happened that way to be honest,” Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said of his three players committing.

“I was with Jah’mar and I knew he was going to do it. I had talked to Guilbeau the other day, but I thought it was about two weeks down the road. I knew Christian was getting close, but it all worked out that way. It is good for them.”

Morgan said Thomas will fit in well at NSU.

“You have two Port Arthur kids already there,” Morgan said. “We always tell the kids when they leave that it is important for them to go and do great things because they are representing all of us. If they screw it up, all of those coaches get a bad taste in their mouths for Port Arthur kids.

“If you do good, you have coaches who say that we have kids that can come in and play and are tough. They get to help their college programs and it helps the ones behind them.”

Morgan said he expects more players to commit to schools in coming weeks.