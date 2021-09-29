Ashlee Nashae Ochoa, 25, was born in Port Arthur, Texas on June 20,1996.

She passed away peacefully at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas on September 21, 2021.

She was a 2014 Valedictorian graduate of Tekoa Academy in Port Arthur, Texas.

She was an amazing daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to those that knew her.

She is survived by her father Rosendo Ochoa Jr. (Brandy); her mother Anna Whittle; nine siblings, Keiara Ochoa, Alexus Ochoa, Rosendo Ochoa III, Addison Ochoa, Tatum Ochoa, Terry Pitre, Alayzhia Jones, Autumn Jones, and Anasia Whittle.

Ashlee also leaves behind her god-father Apostle McKinley August, god-sister Marsha Martin, and god-son Jacin Morris.

The Family would also like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas and Harbor Hospice in Beaumont and Baytown, Texas.

Visitation will be held on October 1, 2021, between 6-8pm at Gabriel Funeral in Port Arthur, Texas.

Her Home Going will be held on October 2, 2021, at 2pm at Greater True Vine Baptist Church in Port Arthur, Texas.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.