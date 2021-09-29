Edmond Burke Finnerty III 65, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on December 6, 1955 to Edmond Burke Finnerty, II and Viola Margaret Hunt Finnerty.

Edmond was a lifelong area resident and retired from Kansas City Southern as a railroad engineer.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home of Groves.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Finnerty.

Edmond is survived by his sons, Edmond Burke Finnerty, IV of Orange, Ryan Finnerty and Jennifer Moore of Groves and Steven Finnerty and wife Elizabeth of Port Neches, sister, Becky Finnerty and Gary Baker of San Antonio, grandchildren, Rhiannon Taylor Finnerty, Evelyn Finnerty, and Edmond Burke Finnerty, V.