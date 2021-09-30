Jury deliberation expected to begin today in Kelli Sartin murder trial

Following testimony by a psychiatrist and the ex-husband of Kelli Sartin, closing arguments began at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the murder trial for the woman accused of killing her father in 2019.

Charles Sartin, founder of Sartin’s Seafood, was found dead in a bedroom of his Sabine Pass house on Sept. 9, 2019. Investigators determined his death, which was caused by blunt force trauma from a metal spatula and rolling pin, occurred on or about Sept. 4, 2019.

When found, his body was decomposed, wrapped in a tarp and covered in blankets.

Kelli Sartin has pleaded not guilty in the crime.

She originally told investigators her father, who was 81 at the time of his death, beat himself to death. She later admitted to striking him, saying it was in self-defense.

Examination of his body revealed seven broken ribs and skull fracture.

Jurors will soon begin deliberating in the first-degree murder charge, which carries a punishment of 5-99 years or life in prison.

Sartin has remained in jail since her 2019 arrest on a $1 million bond.