Port Neches woman killed. Troopers looking for hit-and-run vehicle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking information about a driver who struck and killed a Port Neches woman as she was walking in the Central Gardens area.

The crash took place at approximately 2:33 a.m. Saturday as the woman was walking on what is called the improved shoulder of Texas 347 near Third Avenue just north of Nederland.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene and has not been located as of Wednesday morning, according to information from DPS.

The pedestrian, identified as Nicole Robinson, 32, of Port Neches, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Jefferson County justice of the peace.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the driver or their whereabouts to contact the Lufkin DPS Communications Office at 936-699-7340.

The crash remains under investigation.