County providing free COVID testing in Port Arthur, Mid County

Jefferson County is providing various COVID testing dates and locations for residents.

Dates have been finalized but not all times have been.

Tax Assessor/Collector Allison Getz announced the following locations, which will all take place in October.

Oct. 6 at Bob Bowers Center in Port Arthur

Oct. 16 at Bob Bowers Center in Port Arthur, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Bob Bowers Center in Port Arthur

Oct. 21 at 1900 Magnolia Ave. in Port Neches, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Bob Bowers Center in Port Arthur