County providing free COVID testing in Port Arthur, Mid County
Published 12:52 am Saturday, October 2, 2021
Jefferson County is providing various COVID testing dates and locations for residents.
Dates have been finalized but not all times have been.
Tax Assessor/Collector Allison Getz announced the following locations, which will all take place in October.
Oct. 6 at Bob Bowers Center in Port Arthur
Oct. 16 at Bob Bowers Center in Port Arthur, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Bob Bowers Center in Port Arthur
Oct. 21 at 1900 Magnolia Ave. in Port Neches, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Bob Bowers Center in Port Arthur