County providing free COVID testing in Port Arthur, Mid County

Published 12:52 am Saturday, October 2, 2021

By PA News

The Port Arthur Health Department held a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Carl Parker Center on Lamar State College Port Arthur campus Thursday. (Mary Meaux/ The News)

Jefferson County is providing various COVID testing dates and locations for residents.

Dates have been finalized but not all times have been.

Tax Assessor/Collector Allison Getz announced the following locations, which will all take place in October.

Oct. 6 at Bob Bowers Center in Port Arthur

Oct. 16 at Bob Bowers Center in Port Arthur, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Bob Bowers Center in Port Arthur

Oct. 21 at 1900 Magnolia Ave. in Port Neches, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Bob Bowers Center in Port Arthur

