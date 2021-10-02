Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 20-26

Published 12:18 am Saturday, October 2, 2021

By PA News

Port Neches arrests Sept. 20 to Sept. 26

  • Wayne Stark, 63, aggravated assault of a public servant
  • Eric Fornols, 42, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Port Neches police calls Sept. 20 to Sept. 26

Sept. 20

  • An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 21

  • No reports.

Sept.22

  • Criminal trespassing and criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.

Sept. 23

  • Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Galewood.

Sept. 24

  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Fifth Street.
  • Forgery was reported in the 2300 block of Patricia.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2000 block of Merriman.

Sept. 25

  • A person was arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant in the 2500 block of Ninth Street.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2000 block of Merriman.

Sept. 26

  • A person was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of Washington.

