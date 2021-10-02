Port Arthur releases schedule, locations for planned power outage

The power is going to be out in portions of Port Arthur on Tuesday.

Entergy Texas scheduled the planned outage from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 5) to work on its equipment.

Residents and businesses on or near the following streets will be impacted by this outage, City of Port Arthur officials announced.

Impacted areas include Pat Avenue, Diamond Avenue, 63rd off Diamond Avenue, Hazel Avenue, 62nd Street and the 2970 62nd Street Pump Station.

Please prepare your home or business for an outage during this time period.