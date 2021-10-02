RELIGION BRIEFS — Church to host October luncheon with guest speaker

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will continue its teaching series, “Prospering During a Pandemic” during the 11 a.m. Sunday service. The church is practicing the social distancing and mask wearing recommendations given by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Rev. Richard Keaton Nash’s radio show “I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” airs on 96.9 LPFM at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and features special guest, the Rev. Harry Abrams Jr., director of evangelism and counseling at Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church.

Caring Friends, a gathering of Christian women of all faiths, will hold an October luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at First Baptist Church in Nederland, 1911 Nederland Ave. The guest speaker is Tom Neal, director of the Museum of the Gulf Coast. The cost of the luncheon is $15. Reservations are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 409-722-0951 or 409-962-3624.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastors Albert and Charlotte Moses’ 18th Year Appreciation in November. The theme for this occasion is “Trusting In His Holy Word” taken from Hebrews 1:2. In honor of the pastors’ celebration, the following event is scheduled.

Pastor & First Lady’s 18th Appreciation Banquet to be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Pompano Club, 330 Twin City Highway in Port Neches.

Pastor and First Lady’s 18th Anniversary Celebration service will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at the church, 1919 Jefferson Drive.

