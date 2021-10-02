Shootout inside Port Arthur Church’s Chicken leaves 1 dead

One man is dead, another wounded and a third individual was questioned by police following a hail of bullets Friday night in a Port Arthur fast food location.

Port Arthur Police Department Deputy Chief Reid Rowe said two subjects armed with handguns were robbing Church’s Chicken “when an armed citizen intervened.”

The bloodshed took place at approximately 8:45 p.m. at 1849 Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur.

Several shots were fired and both suspects were struck, according to Rowe, who said the suspects fled and were later located by police officers.

“One of the suspects was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel, and the other is currently being treated by ER personnel,” an overnight release from Port Arthur Police indicated.

The name of the deceased person is not being released at this time, pending the notification of next of kin.

The citizen who intervened remained on scene, Rowe said, and after being interviewed by detectives was released.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the fatal shooting.

READ MORE: Friday night’s shooting took place 48 hours after Port Arthur fast food restaurant Jack in the Box was robbed at gunpoint.