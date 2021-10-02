The new Greater PA The Magazine is here!

Luis Guevara and his wife, Giomar, emigrated to the U.S. from Venezuela 16 years ago.

Through hard work and business savvy, the power couple made their marks on Port Arthur, Mid County and beyond.

Their impacts are felt in the food service and vehicle service industries.

The bumpy road they’ve already traveled is never far from mind.

“It’s not easy at all,” Luis said of the move. “Everything changes. You lose all your commodities, everything that you feel comfortable with. You lose all of that.”

