Check out new display at Jefferson County Courthouse Mini-Museum

BEAUMONT — The Texas Historical Commission sponsors Texas Archeology Month each October.

Numerous organizations, including the Jefferson County Historical Commission, celebrate the month with special events in communities throughout the state.

The Jefferson County Historical Commission is proud to announce an archeology exhibit will be on display in the Jefferson County Courthouse Mini-Museum through Nov. 30.

The public is invited to view the exhibit, located on the first floor of the historical courthouse Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The mini-museum is located near the main exit door of the historic courthouse.

To learn more about Texas Archeology Month, check the Texas Historical Commission website at thc.texas.gov.

Email histcomm@co.jefferson.tx.us for additional information on the Jefferson County Historical Commission.