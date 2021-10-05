Port Arthur Police identify man killed during Church’s Chicken robbery Friday night

The Port Arthur Police Department has identified the suspected robber killed by a customer Friday night in a local fast food restaurant.

Det. Mike Hebert said the man who was shot and killed was Richardo Guient, 33, of Port Arthur.

Hebert also released a short statement that said, “This (Guient) would be pronounced deceased at a local hospital a short time later. Due to the fluid nature of this investigation no further information will be released at this time.”

A second person shot during the robbery is still hospitalized, according to Port Arthur Police.

Deputy Chief Reid Rowe previously said two assailants armed with handguns were robbing Church’s Chicken “when an armed citizen intervened.”

The bloodshed took place at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday at 1849 Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur.

Several shots were fired and both suspected assailants were struck, according to Rowe, who said the suspects fled and were later located by police officers and brought to the hospital by EMS.

“One of the suspects was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel, and the other is currently being treated by ER personnel,” a release from Port Arthur Police indicated.

The citizen who intervened remained on scene, Rowe said, and after being interviewed by detectives was initially released. Port Arthur Police have not made any arrests in this case.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the fatal shooting.