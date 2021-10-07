Port Arthur Police make arrest following armed robbery at Walgreens

A Port Arthur teen already jailed for robbing two people at gunpoint and for a gun crime in Nederland has now been arrested for August armed robbery of Walgreens.

On Aug. 21, an aggravated robbery occurred at Walgreen’s, 3700 SH 365.

The suspect, 17-year-old Jaqualin Joubert, demanded money from employees while holding them at gunpoint, Port Arthur Police said.

According to police, a person described as a black male wearing a mask and armed with a gun entered Walgreens at approximately 9:39 p.m. and demanded money.

The gunman then fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Officers checked the area and were unable to locate a suspect, and police said no one was injured during the robbery.

Detectives followed up and subsequently filed the case on Joubert with the District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued.

On Wednesday afternoon, Port Arthur Police announced the warrant was served on Joubert, who was already incarcerated on other unrelated felony charges.

Joubert is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 10.

More allegations

Nederland police were called to the 2000 block of Avenue L Aug. 25, where an armed homeowner confronted a male who was inside his truck.

The homeowner reportedly asked the male what he was doing, to which the male said he was not stealing anything, according to a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Joubert.

The victim reportedly told the male he had no right to be on his property and to leave. He noted the alleged robber had a handgun near his waistband as he left the property.

The male reportedly told the victim he had more shots than the victim, to which the victim said he didn’t care. That was when the male allegedly pointed the gun directly at the homeowner, who then ducked behind one of his vehicles for protection.

The victim stayed behind the vehicle until police arrived, the document read.

Video from home surveillance system showed a male matching Joubert’s description get inside one of the victim’s vehicles, get out, then get into the truck. The video also reportedly showed the exchange between the two.

Joubert was arrested a short time later.

Ten days later, on Sept. 4, Port Arthur Police were sent to Hampton Inn in reference to a person pulling on vehicle door handles. A description was given of a male wearing all black and wearing gloves. They noted a male get into a silver Kia and leave the parking lot.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver reportedly turned off the vehicle’s headlights, accelerated and drove through intersections until arriving at The Greens Apartments on Turtle Creek Drive. The driver then got out and ran toward the back of the complex, the document read.

Police found footprints in the middle of the Babe Zaharias golf course, directly behind the apartments and followed them, finding a pair of black sandals. They continued the search and reportedly found Joubert hiding under a truck on Golfhill Drive.

He was arrested at the scene and was reportedly wearing all black clothing and socks but no shoes.

Car theft

A week later on Sept. 11, Port Arthur Police responded to Encore Apartments at 3609 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. for a robbery. Two victims told police a man used pepper spray on them, yelling for them to get out of their vehicle.

Dispatch told officers a male wearing all black armed with a firearm reportedly stole a 2013 Chevrolet Impala at that location.

Officers saw the vehicle nearby and tried to get the driver to stop but the driver fled, later crashing in the 8200 block of U.S. 69.

Police contend the driver then got out of the car and crossed the median into oncoming traffic, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The male reportedly ran across the highway to McAlister’s Deli and was found behind the dumpsters.

The male reportedly gave a different name to police, but one of the officers on scene recognized him as Joubert from a previous arrest.

A firearm and pepper spray was allegedly found at the scene where Joubert was arrested.

Joubert remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $750,000.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.