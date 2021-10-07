Unbeaten Bulldogs puts streak on line against Stingarees

NEDERLAND — The undefeated Bulldogs will get their best test to date as they head on the road to take on fellow unbeaten Texas City Friday.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Stingaree Stadium.

Nederland (5-0, 2-0 in District 12-5A Division II) is coming off a 31-0 win over Santa Fe, while Texas City (5-0, 2-0) is fresh off a 45-3 win over Kingwood Park.

Bulldogs’ Head Coach Monte Barrow said he is anxious to see how his team stacks up against what he called a great squad.

“This will go a long way at the end of the season for who comes out on top in this game,” he said. “Offense and defense, they have been consistent all year from what we have seen on video. They have great athletes and are very aggressive defensively.”

Barrow said his team will need to play a full four quarters, which is where the Bulldogs have struggled early in the season. Nederland has two come-from-behind wins and had a 7-0 lead against Santa Fe last week before breaking free in the second half.

Texas City has put up points in bunches this year. The Stingarees have outscored opponents 203-42, while the Bulldogs have outscored opposing teams 165-74. The Stings have scored at least 33 points in each of the first five games of the season and 60 and 45 against district opponents. They have outscored district competition 105-3.

The Stings boast the second-best offense in the district though two games and the top-rated defense, allowing an average of 120 yards per game.

“They have some big-play ability offensively,” Barrow said. “They have a bunch of different guys they can hand the ball off to. The quarterback can throw it, but they like to hand it to guys that can make big plays.”

Nederland ranks third in both offense and defense.

Nederland receiver and defensive back Kyndon Fuselier said he is looking forward to the matchup.

“This will be a great test to see how we can come together as a team and find a way to get the job done,” he said. “We are looking forward to this competition to help us get to where we need to be down the road.”

Fuselier said he is grateful to be on an undefeated team.

“We are not satisfied,” he said. “We want to continue getting better each week and continue to go upwards as a team.”

Sophomore Caleb Bell leads Texas City in rushing with 434 yards on 78 carries. He is also tied for the district lead with six rushing touchdowns.

“They have a lot of playmakers and players that can be dangerous in space,” Fuselier said of Texas City. “We will be looking to be very physical for four quarters, execute and tackle well the way we know we can.”

Nederland quarterback Luke Broussard leads the team in passing and in rushing. Fuselier leads the team in all receiving categories. The Bulldogs are second in the district in turnover ratio with a plus-five. Nederland leads the league in forced interceptions with eight.

Those who are not able to make it to the game can catch the livestream on the Sheffield Productions YouTube page.