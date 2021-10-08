UPDTAE: Twin City Highway in Nederland back open

UPDATE: Officials announced at 3:30 p.m. Friday that the road was back open.

(Previous story)

Motorists along a major drive through Mid County need to be aware.

A “major” gas leak has been reported at Texas 347 (Twin City Highway) and Jackson Avenue, according to a message from the City of Nederland.

Twin City Highway in both directions is currently closed around the site of the leak.

Nederland ISD announced it is aware of the gas leak near Hwy 347. Administrators have been in communication with the Nederland Fire Department and there is no concern for any Nederland ISD campus, they said.