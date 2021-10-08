Monty L. Pastorick, age 79 of Sarasota went peacefully home to his Loving Savior on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas on August 28, 1942, Monty was the son of the late William Pastorick, Jr. and Pearl Virgie Thomas.

Monty was formerly Vice President of Connecticut Steel Corporation in Wallingford, Connecticut, which he helped establish in 1984.

He resided at Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club for the past 22 years.

Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Brenda; son, Dirk Pastorick and wife, Anna; daughter, Denise Branton and husband, Roger. Grandchildren: Dean Branton, Drew Branton, Jolie Pastorick and Ella Pastorick.

Memorial Service on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 8751 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota, FL 34240.