Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Published 12:17 am Saturday, October 9, 2021
Nederland arrests, Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
- Ryan Jackson, 40, warrant other agency
- Kayla Sheldon, 23, possession of a controlled substance
- Justin Cunningham, 40, warrant other agency
- Jolynn Jordan, 46, warrant other agency
Nederland police calls, Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
Sept. 27:
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.
- A death was reported in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue M.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 1900 block of North 19th Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
Sept. 28
- A sexual assault was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.
- A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Elgin.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Found property was reported in the 700 block of North 14th Street.
Sept. 29
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue M.
- A theft was reported in the 3100 block of FM 365.
Sept. 30
- A person was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana in the 2500 block of Avenue B.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2900 block of Seattle.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1900 block of 19th Street.
- An information report was completed in the 400 block of North 37th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue M.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 1
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.
- Forgery financial instrument elderly was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
- A death was reported in the 700 block of North 22nd Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Harassment was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
Oct. 2
- A death was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue M.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Franklin.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 1800 block of Franklin.
Oct. 3
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 300 block of Atlanta.
- Criminal mischief substantial inconvenience was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
- An information report was completed in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue E.
- An information report was completed in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.