RELIGION BRIEFS — Port Arthur church to host free Fall Festival

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature their Happy Hour Bible Study during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be superintendent Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will continue its teaching series, “From Babylon to Timbuktu” during the 11 a.m. Sunday service. Director of evangelism and counseling the Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. is teaching the series. The church is practicing the social distancing and mask wearing recommendations given by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Rev. Richard Keaton Nash’s radio show “I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” will air on 96.9 LPFM at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and feature special guest gospel recording artist Rev. James Phillip Tottress, “The Singing Cowboy,” of Greater Mount Hermon Baptist Church in Bristow, Oklahoma. To listen online go listen.streamon.fm/thebreeze

God 1st Missionary Baptist Church, 201 E. 14th St., will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the church at the 9 a.m. service Oct. 24. The theme is “Celebrating a Decade of God Building This Church.” The scripture is Matthew 16:18. The speaker will be the Rev. Gerald J. Jordan, pastor of The Jordan River Church Ministries of Memphis, Tennessee.

Breath of Life Ministries, 3700 Procter St., will host a free Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 in the church parking lot. There will be games, food, prayer, free t-shirt giveaways and a $100 cash raffle drawing.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastors Albert and Charlotte Moses’ 18th Year Appreciation in November. The theme for this occasion is “Trusting In His Holy Word” taken from Hebrews 1:2. In honor of the pastors’ celebration, the following events are scheduled.

Pastor & First Lady’s 18th Appreciation Banquet to be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Pompano Club, 330 Twin City Highway in Port Neches.

Pastor and First Lady’s 18th Anniversary Celebration service will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at the church, 1919 Jefferson Drive.

