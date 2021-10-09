STEPHEN HEMELT — $25K available for Port Arthur nonprofits doing good

The greatest thing a person can do for their community is leave it in better shape than how things were when they began.

We are blessed in Port Arthur to have so many people committed to improving the community for future generations.

Port Arthur Newsmedia — with its products including panews.com, The Port Arthur News and Greater Port Arthur The Magazine — strives to spotlight those efforts.

We want our neighbors doing good featured in stories and we want the areas of concern publicized so more solutions can be created.

We have a chance this month to supercharge our role in the community by distributing $25,000 to nonprofits making an impact in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass through The Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG.

It’s really simple. We are asking all 501c3 non-profit organizations serving the communities of Port Arthur and Sabine Pass to apply for grants between $1,000 and $5,000 by visiting panews.com/season-of-giving.

There you will find an easy-to-use online application process.

The application process is open for the rest of October. When complete, a five-person committee of community leaders will review the applications and make the grant awards.

All awardees will be notified by Nov. 12 and receive funding before Thanksgiving to light up the Season of Giving.

Sempra LNG, which is leading the Port Arthur LNG project, has a long record of support in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass, and this effort is another example of that action and commitment.

It’s not talk when real nonprofits receive real money to tackle our communities’ real challenges.

We are grateful for Port Arthur LNG’s support.

“Since we started the development of our project, we have seen the tireless efforts of elected officials, business and nonprofit leaders and citizens to rise above challenges and work together to rebuild and improve their communities,” said Kelly Prasser, external affairs senior manager for Sempra LNG.

“It is clear to our team that these communities understand the win-win benefit of working together.”

Port Arthur Newsmedia is ready to energize this effort, making sure funding reaches those who can do the most with it.

We are so much stronger when we work together.

The best part of this effort is how open it is to the community. Say you are a person with a great program or idea to impact local people and neighborhoods. Just because you don’t have 501c3 status doesn’t mean you are excluded from the process. We ask that you team with one of our community’s many service organizations, education clubs or faith groups and allow them to co-sponsor your effort.

Let their 501c3 status be your lighthouse. If you are having trouble approaching such a group, you are welcome to call me for assistance. The Port Arthur News office number is 409-721-2400.

“By joining with local organizations and leadership, we align our community and employee engagement efforts with our values of doing the right thing, championing people and shaping the future,” Prasser said. “We believe this is how we can make the most positive and purpose-filled impact.”

I completely agree. We’re stronger and far more effective when we work together for a common goal.

The Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG is a step in that direction. Let us help you this holiday season take care of those in need.

Stephen Hemelt is the president of Port Arthur Newsmedia, which publishes panews.com and The Port Arthur News. He can be reached at stephen.hemelt@panews.com or 409-721-2445.