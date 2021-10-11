PHOTO GALLERY — Groves Nutrition serving up teas & more

GROVES — Staying healthy on the go just easier and more appealing.

Smoothie, juice and tea bar Groves Nutrition celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening Saturday.

The new business is located at 4321 Lincoln Avenue, Suite B in Groves.

Groves Nutrition has two entrances. Customers are welcome to enter through The Courtyard Café or through the door on Capital Street.

The hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Call 409-300-2254 for more information.

— Reported by Natalie Picazo.