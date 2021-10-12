On Sunday morning October 3, 2021, Catherine Amos Simonette, 85 years of age left this Earth to meet our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. She battled a couple of bouts with cancer and succumbed to the complications.

Catherine was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and caregiver to many.

Catherine was born on September 11, 1936 to John Nolcom Amos and Lucille Colligan in Opelousas, LA. Catherine is preceded in death by her husband Willis Simonette Sr.; granddaughter Ashley Noel Simonette; her parents John N. Amos Sr. and Lucille Colligan; and five brothers Jules Amos, Noles Amos, Roosevelt Amos, John Truman Amos and John Malcolm Amos Jr.; as well as her dear sister-in-law Eve Amos.

Catherine was baptized and raised as a faithful servant and a devout Catholic.

She was a woman of God who not only believed, but lived her life based on Faith, Hope and Love. She never met anyone whom she didn’t show her love.

Catherine worked at St. Mary’s Catholic School cafeteria for many years.

During that time, she met and became friends with numerous people. Most of them still remember and show her love today; they were and still are her second family.

Catherine leaves to celebrate and remember her life, four siblings Clement Amos Sr. (Mary), Michael Amos (Eve), Betty Francis (Walter) and Sister Mary Regina Amos; brother-in-law Paul Simonette and sister-in-law Virginia Chavis.

Catherine will be truly missed by her beloved children: daughter, Sandra A. Simonette of Port Arthur TX; three sons, Willis Simonette Jr. of Port Arthur TX, Randy J. Simonette (Susie) of Lomita, CA and Marcus Simonette (Sandra) of Los Angeles, CA; two godchildren, Mercy Amos Lemelle and Quinton Chavis; seven grandchildren Astrid, Roderick, Iyesha, Jasmine, Lysandra “Nikki” Randi and James; and three great-grandchildren, Kendall, Tony and Audrey.

A visitation will be held at St. James Catholic church 3617 Gulfway Drive Port Arthur, TX 77642 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Funeral service will be held in the church from 11:00AM to 12:00PM. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery, 3900 Twin City Highway, Groves, Texas, 77619.