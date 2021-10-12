Port Neches man provided 300 images of child pornography. Now he faces jail time.

Rion Carlos, according to court documents, told authorities he used the Internet and a cell phone to provide another individual links to a cloud storage service.

That cloud storage service included more than 300 images of child pornography, including some images that depicted prepubescent minors, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said.

As a result, Carlos pleaded guilty Tuesday to transportation of child pornography before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson.

The 40-year-old Port Neches man now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the U.S. Probation Office completes a pre-sentence investigation.

Sentencing will be determined by the court following advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, Ganjei said.

“Viewing, possessing, trading or transporting child pornography ultimately drives demand for its production,” Ganjei said. “EDTX is committed to punishing those on both the production and consumption side of this disgraceful and exploitive industry.”

According to court documents, a federal grand jury indicted Carlos June 2.

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Grove.