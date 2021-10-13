Extended hours offered today & Thursday at COVID Vaccine Clinic

The Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID Vaccine Clinic is staying open for extended hours to provide vaccines to help those who are working during the day.

Today and Thursday, individuals may come to the clinic from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.

The Pfizer Vaccine, for individuals 12 and above; the Moderna Vaccine, for persons 18 years old, and above; and the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine for those age 18 and above are all available to the public.

The Port Arthur Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a vaccine against COVID-19 to protect themselves and their family members at home, school, work and play.

When testing positive, please protect yourself and others. Please be reminded that individuals may spread the disease, some without knowing they are carrying the virus.

Please call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at (409) 983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.

Please call (409) 332-6215 for information about the COVID Vaccines and (409) 332-6180 for vaccinations for homebound clients.