Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Elmer Terry Lewis, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2025, at the age of 91.

Born in Louisiana to Elmer William Lewis and Helen Vigneaux, Terry grew up with strong values of service, family, and faith. He proudly enlisted in the United States Army and served for four years during the Korean War. Although he never deployed, he carried immense pride in having served his country.

Terry dedicated many years of his life to public service as a well-respected building official for the City of Groves, Texas for over 30 years. Known for his integrity, hard work, and warm personality, he left a lasting mark on his colleagues and community.

Terry shared a beautiful life with his beloved wife, Sally, who passed before him. Together, they explored the world through cruises, enjoyed countless visits to casinos, where Terry never bet more than $5, and created a lifetime of memories filled with love and laughter. In his quieter moments, Terry found peace in woodworking, crossword puzzles, coin collecting, and the simple joys of home life.

Above all, Terry was a devoted family man. His two daughters, Marilyn and Wendi, were the light of his life, and he cherished every moment with them. His love for family extended to his grandchildren, whom he adored and always found joy in entertaining with his jokes and constant good humor.

A devout Catholic, Terry lived his faith daily, guiding his family with kindness, generosity, and unwavering belief. Always smiling, always joking, he made it his mission to bring happiness to those around him.

Terry leaves behind his daughter Marilyn & Roy Goeddertz , his daughter Wendi & Brett Walker, his sisters Sue & David Garcia and Wanda Chumley, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Terry is preceded in death by his father Elmer William Lewis, his mother Helen Vigneaux, his wife Sally (Bordonaro) Lewis, and his brother William Marvin Lewis.

Elmer Terry Lewis lived a long, full life, rich with love, laughter, and purpose. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Catholic funeral Mass will be held to celebrate his life at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4100 Lincoln Ave, Groves, Tx, 77619, on Monday, May 5th, with visitation from 10:00-11:30, followed by the Rosary at 11:30, then Mass to follow.