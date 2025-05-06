Kathy Guidry named Groves Mother of the Year Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Groves has honored Kathy Guidry as its first-ever “Mother of the Year” in a heartfelt ceremony recognizing her strength, compassion, and resilience.

Guidry, nominated through a moving letter submitted to the Groves Chamber of Commerce, was praised for earning her third college degree while raising a family, pursuing a nursing career, and later becoming an instructor at Lamar State College. Even in retirement, she continued to serve her community through a crisis pregnancy clinic.

She is now guardian to her late sister’s granddaughter, navigating high school years once more from the front row. Having battled cancer three times, Guidry remains a steady example of perseverance and kindness.

The award committee noted that while the decision was difficult, they were proud to present the inaugural recognition to someone as deserving as Guidry.