Published 3:18 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Kenneth Zeno was born March 9, 1957, in Lafayette, Louisiana, to the late Jeffery Zeno Sr. and Joyce Zeno. He was a resident of Port Arthur, Tx. and a 1975 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School. He passed away Friday April 18, 2025 at home surrounded by family.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Jeffery Zeno Sr. and Joyce Zeno, as well as his brother Jerome “Buffy” Zeno.

Survivors include: his wife, Carroll Zeno; two daughters, Iraen Marsh(Gerald) and Reynique Zeno; two grandsons, Gerran and Joshua Marsh; one bonus granddaughter SaMaia White; Two brothers Jeffery Zeno Sr.(Angela) and David Zeno(Debra), along with host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Scared Heart Catholic Church 920 Booker T. Washington Ave. Port Arthur,Tx.

Visitation is May 17, 2025 from 8am-10am with services following at 10am.