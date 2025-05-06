Nederland Police Activity for the week of April 28 to May 4

Published 3:24 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

By PA News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

April 28

  • Richard Bean was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 1000 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Isaac Jeremiah Mitchell was arrested for violation of a protective order on the 1300 block South 27th Street. 
  • Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 3500 block of Highway 69.
  • Criminal Negligence was reported on the 500 block North 24th Street.
  • Indecent Assault was reported on the 1000 block North Twin City.
  • Leaving the scene of the accident was reported on the 2600 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Harassment was reported on the 700 block Atlanta.

April 29

  • Travis Beard was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 900 block North Twin City. 
  • An information report was filed on the 200 block North 12th Street.
  • A dog bite was reported on the 1400 block Avenue H. 

April 30 

  • Edwin Zapata was arrested for DWI on the 1500 block South 27th Street.
  • Alfonso Vasquez was arrested for warrant other agency on the 5200 East Parkway – Groves.
  • Christopher Stiles was arrested for warrant other agency on the 500 block North 24th Street.
  • Bryant Williams was arrested for disorderly conduct by loaud and profane language on the 1000 block Avenue B.
  • 2 dogs at large were reported at 2900 block Avenue M.
  • DWI was reported on the 1500 block South 27th Street.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 2800 block Main – Groves. 
  • Assault family violence was reported on the 1400 block South 12th Street. 
  • Fraudulent possession of ID was reported on the 1100 block Ithica.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

May 1 

  • April Smith was arrested for theft with two or more convictions on the 2700 block FM 365.
  • Roberto Gabriel Chapa Jr. was arrested for DWI on the 3700 block Nederland Avenue 
  • Juan Manuel De La Rosa was arrested for DWI 3rd on the 1300 block South Twin City.
  • Nederland warrants other agency were executed on the 700 block South 6th Street.
  • Fleeing from police officers was reported on the 900 block South 27th Street. 

May 2

  • Bryan Franklin Snipes was arrested for DWI/Open Alcohol Container on the 1500 block Nederland Avenue.
  • An information report was filed on the 2800 block Avenue H
  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 2600 block Avenue F 
  • Assault bodily injury – family violence was reported on the 3100 block West Boston.

May 3 

  • Leaving the scene of incident was reported on the 3700 Nederland Avenue
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported on the 2900 block Helena.

May 4 

  • Skylar Wayne Bean was arrested for public intoxication on  the 3100 block Avenue H
  • Lindsey Jade Gaspard was arrested for warrant other agency on the 400 block South 25th Street.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 8100 block 9th Avenue – Port Arthur. 

More Local

Port Neches RiverFest 2025 ends on a high note

Kathy Guidry named Groves Mother of the Year

Philpott continues tradition of Nederland High School Car Giveaway

Motiva Recognizes 42 Southeast Texas Students with $250,000 in Scholarships

Print Article

SportsPlus