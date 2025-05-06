Nederland Police Activity for the week of April 28 to May 4
Published 3:24 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025
April 28
- Richard Bean was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 1000 block Nederland Avenue.
- Isaac Jeremiah Mitchell was arrested for violation of a protective order on the 1300 block South 27th Street.
- Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 3500 block of Highway 69.
- Criminal Negligence was reported on the 500 block North 24th Street.
- Indecent Assault was reported on the 1000 block North Twin City.
- Leaving the scene of the accident was reported on the 2600 block Nederland Avenue.
- Harassment was reported on the 700 block Atlanta.
April 29
- Travis Beard was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 900 block North Twin City.
- An information report was filed on the 200 block North 12th Street.
- A dog bite was reported on the 1400 block Avenue H.
April 30
- Edwin Zapata was arrested for DWI on the 1500 block South 27th Street.
- Alfonso Vasquez was arrested for warrant other agency on the 5200 East Parkway – Groves.
- Christopher Stiles was arrested for warrant other agency on the 500 block North 24th Street.
- Bryant Williams was arrested for disorderly conduct by loaud and profane language on the 1000 block Avenue B.
- 2 dogs at large were reported at 2900 block Avenue M.
- DWI was reported on the 1500 block South 27th Street.
- Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 2800 block Main – Groves.
- Assault family violence was reported on the 1400 block South 12th Street.
- Fraudulent possession of ID was reported on the 1100 block Ithica.
May 1
- April Smith was arrested for theft with two or more convictions on the 2700 block FM 365.
- Roberto Gabriel Chapa Jr. was arrested for DWI on the 3700 block Nederland Avenue
- Juan Manuel De La Rosa was arrested for DWI 3rd on the 1300 block South Twin City.
- Nederland warrants other agency were executed on the 700 block South 6th Street.
- Fleeing from police officers was reported on the 900 block South 27th Street.
May 2
- Bryan Franklin Snipes was arrested for DWI/Open Alcohol Container on the 1500 block Nederland Avenue.
- An information report was filed on the 2800 block Avenue H
- Death by natural causes was reported on the 2600 block Avenue F
- Assault bodily injury – family violence was reported on the 3100 block West Boston.
May 3
- Leaving the scene of incident was reported on the 3700 Nederland Avenue
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported on the 2900 block Helena.
May 4
- Skylar Wayne Bean was arrested for public intoxication on the 3100 block Avenue H
- Lindsey Jade Gaspard was arrested for warrant other agency on the 400 block South 25th Street.
- Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 8100 block 9th Avenue – Port Arthur.