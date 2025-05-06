Nederland Police Activity for the week of April 28 to May 4

April 28

Harassment was reported on the 700 block Atlanta.

Leaving the scene of the accident was reported on the 2600 block Nederland Avenue.

Indecent Assault was reported on the 1000 block North Twin City.

Criminal Negligence was reported on the 500 block North 24th Street.

Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 3500 block of Highway 69.

Isaac Jeremiah Mitchell was arrested for violation of a protective order on the 1300 block South 27th Street.

Richard Bean was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 1000 block Nederland Avenue.

April 29

A dog bite was reported on the 1400 block Avenue H.

An information report was filed on the 200 block North 12th Street.

Travis Beard was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 900 block North Twin City.

April 30

Edwin Zapata was arrested for DWI on the 1500 block South 27th Street.

Alfonso Vasquez was arrested for warrant other agency on the 5200 East Parkway – Groves.

Christopher Stiles was arrested for warrant other agency on the 500 block North 24th Street.

Bryant Williams was arrested for disorderly conduct by loaud and profane language on the 1000 block Avenue B.

2 dogs at large were reported at 2900 block Avenue M.

DWI was reported on the 1500 block South 27th Street.

Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 2800 block Main – Groves.

Assault family violence was reported on the 1400 block South 12th Street.