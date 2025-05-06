Philpott continues tradition of Nederland High School Car Giveaway

Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

By PA News

Cooper Tillie, left, and Bob Thewman of Philpott Motors pose for a picture. (Courtesy Photo)
Nederland High School Student Cooper Tillie has a new set of wheels. 

For the 21st year, Philpott Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai partnered with Nederland ISD to surprise one lucky Nederland High School student with a brand-new car through the annual Car Giveaway program.

To qualify, students must maintain perfect attendance throughout the school year. This year’s winner, Cooper Tillie, drove away with the grand prize.

