Philpott continues tradition of Nederland High School Car Giveaway Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Nederland High School Student Cooper Tillie has a new set of wheels.

For the 21st year, Philpott Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai partnered with Nederland ISD to surprise one lucky Nederland High School student with a brand-new car through the annual Car Giveaway program.

To qualify, students must maintain perfect attendance throughout the school year. This year’s winner, Cooper Tillie, drove away with the grand prize.