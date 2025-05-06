Port Neches RiverFest 2025 ends on a high note
Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025
1 of 13
Boat racing teams use the boat ramp after completing its qualifying laps. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)
Scenes from the RiverFest boat Races. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)
Food trucks were open Tuesday before the official opening of the festival. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)
Scenes from the RiverFest boat Races. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)
Scenes from the RiverFest boat Races. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)
Kove Guidry enjoys a bite of corn on the cob at RiverFest. (Dee Jordan/The News)
Rides a plenty were available at RiverFest. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)
Food trucks were open Tuesday before the official opening of the festival. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)
Scenes from the RiverFest boat Races. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)
RiverFest boat races occurred on the Riverfront drawing a crowd of hundreds of people.(Cesar Cardenas/The News)
Scenes from the RiverFest boat Races. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)
RiverFest attendees sit on the riverfront to watch the races. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)
A view of the ferris wheel at RiverFest. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)
Port Neches RiverFest 2025 wrapped up Sunday after five days of live music, carnival rides, boat races, and family-friendly events along the Neches River. Despite a brief delay during the boat races, the festival drew large crowds and ended on a high note with fireworks and strong community turnout.
During the boat race on Sunday a man was injured after his boat flipped which caused a delay in the event. The man was taken to the hospital and is exepected to recover according to a Facebook by the family.
RiverFest is expected to return next year.