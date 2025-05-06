Port Neches RiverFest 2025 ends on a high note Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Port Neches RiverFest 2025 wrapped up Sunday after five days of live music, carnival rides, boat races, and family-friendly events along the Neches River. Despite a brief delay during the boat races, the festival drew large crowds and ended on a high note with fireworks and strong community turnout.

During the boat race on Sunday a man was injured after his boat flipped which caused a delay in the event. The man was taken to the hospital and is exepected to recover according to a Facebook by the family.

RiverFest is expected to return next year.