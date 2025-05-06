Port Neches RiverFest 2025 ends on a high note

Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

By Cesar Cardenas

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Port Neches RiverFest 2025 wrapped up Sunday after five days of live music, carnival rides, boat races, and family-friendly events along the Neches River. Despite a brief delay during the boat races, the festival drew large crowds and ended on a high note with fireworks and strong community turnout.

During the boat race on Sunday a man was injured after his boat flipped which caused a delay in the event. The man was taken to the hospital and is exepected to recover according to a Facebook by the family. 

RiverFest is expected to return next year.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Kathy Guidry named Groves Mother of the Year

Philpott continues tradition of Nederland High School Car Giveaway

Motiva Recognizes 42 Southeast Texas Students with $250,000 in Scholarships

Nederland Police Activity for the week of April 28 to May 4

Print Article

SportsPlus