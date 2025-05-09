Brad McMakin, University of Arkansas Men’s Golf Coach, FormerLU Head Coach, Kelly Catholic Alumnus, to Headline 2024 Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards Published 3:08 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

BEAUMONT — The Babe Zaharias Foundation is proud to announce that Brad McMakin, Head Men’s Golf Coach at the University of Arkansas, former Lamar University head coach, and proud Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School alumnus, will serve as keynote speaker for the 2024 Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards.

The private, invitation-only banquet will be held at 6 p.m. May 20 at 6 p.m. at 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont.

A native of Beaumont, Brad McMakin was a standout golfer on the Kelly High School golf team, earning medalist honors four times while playing for former Lamar coach Charles Rodemacher. Originally signing with Lamar University, McMakin later transferred to the University of Oklahoma, where he became co-captain and helped lead the Sooners to the 1989 NCAA National Championship.

Powerhouse Program Builder at Lamar University During his decade-long tenure at Lamar University (1997-2006), McMakin elevated the golf program to national prominence, securing:

4 Southland Conference Championships

6 consecutive NCAA Regional appearances

2006 NCAA Championship qualification — Lamar’s first in 20 years

9th-place team finish at the 2006 NCAA Championships

7 tournament victories in 13 events during the 2006 season — best in the country

McMakin’s mentorship produced numerous professional players, including:

Chris Stroud – PGA TOUR player

Andrew Landry – PGA TOUR winner

Dawie van der Walt – PGA TOUR and DP World Tour player

Justin Harding – PGA TOUR -DP World Tour player

Andre Metzger – Korn Ferry, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player

Oliver Becker, Case Clendenon, Sean Steffani – Advanced to professional careers

Notable Coaches Mentored by McMakin:

Dusty Smith – Head Coach at Mississippi State

Shane Howell – Head Coach at Texas State

McMakin earned Southland Conference Coach of the Year honors five times and was recognized as the 2006 Eaton/Golf Pride South Central Region Coach of the Year.

National Success at the University of Arkansas Since 2007, McMakin has led the University of Arkansas Razorbacks to elite NCAA status with 9 NCAA Championship appearances, a 2009 NCAA Runner-Up Finish, and a 2019 SEC Championship. His program has produced 32 team tournament wins, 26 individual medalists, and over 135 SEC Academic Honor Roll honorees.

PGA TOUR & DP WORLD TOUR Player Pipeline Across his coaching career, McMakin has mentored numerous players who have advanced to professional tours, including:

Andrew Landry – PGA TOUR winner; Masters and U.S. Open participant

Taylor Moore – 2023 Valspar Champion; Masters competitor

Austin Cook – PGA TOUR winner; 2018 RSM Classic Champion

David Lingmerth – PGA TOUR winner; The Players runner-up; Masters qualifier

Dawie van der Walt – Dual-tour winner (PGA & DP World Tour)

Justin Harding – DP World Tour winner; Masters and Open Championship

appearances

Chris Stroud, Sebastian Cappelen, Julian Perico – PGA TOUR & international

competitors

Andre Metzger – Korn Ferry, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, and multiple professional victories

John Daly II – Current Razorback and son of major champion John Daly

A Full-Circle Moment for Southeast Texas “Brad McMakin is not just a coach — he’s a builder of men and a cultivator of champions,” said Austin Williams, Babe Zaharias Foundation Board

Member. “I had the privilege of playing under Coach McMakin at Lamar and serving as his graduate assistant. Watching so many of our teammates reach the PGA TOUR and other professional tours is a testament to the foundation he laid. We are incredibly proud to welcome him back to inspire the next generation.”

About the Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards The awards honor student-athletes who exemplify the values of Babe Didrikson Zaharias, including excellence, sportsmanship,

perseverance, and integrity. Founded by former PN-G coach Jerry Honza and the late W.L. Pate, Jr., and now led by Austin Williams, the event recognizes high school golfers for outstanding achievements on and off the course.