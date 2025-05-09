Jacob Wells receives prestigious Bill Gates Scholarship Published 3:59 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Woodrow Wilson Early College student Jacob Wells is headed to Texas State in San Marcos after receiving the prestigious Bill Gates Scholarship.

“This scholarship is more than a reward—it’s a symbol of every late night, every obstacle, and every bit of hope I held on to. Now it’s my time to give back.” Wells said.

Wells is one of 300 students across the country to receive a full-ride scholarship through the Gates Foundation. The process to receive this scholarship requires a seven-month commitment along with multiple essays and interviews. Nevertheless, Wells continued to pursue the opportunity.

“Honestly, I just threw my application out there thinking, ‘Why not?’” Wells said. “I didn’t expect anything, and when I got the semifinalist email, I couldn’t believe it.”

The Gates Foundation is more than just a scholarship, it provides a wide support system from previous scholarship winners. As part of receiving the scholarship, Wells is invited to a Summer Institute in Arizona, where he and other recipients will be flown out to meet each other and begin to foster a community of future scholars.

As a child, Wells grew up playing various sports until reaching high school, where he decided to shift his entire focus to academics. While in high school, he participated in various extracurricular activities and internships. Wells spent time as a member of Youth in Government, a summer camp leader at Tappin Roots, teaching kids about nature and as an elementary school aide, encouraging kids to gain a lifelong love for knowledge.

Wells’ mother Tammie Joseph never had a doubt he would get to the point he is at today.

“Me and him, we grew up together,” said Joseph. “ I always say he was my partner in crime—that was my buddy—and I’m just so happy to see him grow into who he is today.”

The mother son duo supported each other throughout the years as they both grew as people. Joseph knew Wells could accomplish anything if he wanted to even if he had no idea how. One recent example? Becoming a lifeguard.

“A few months ago, he told me, ‘Mama, I want to be a lifeguard,’ and I said, ‘Boy, you can’t swim,’” Joseph said. “But he was serious. Now he’s swimming every week with a coach. That’s just who he is.”

As graduation season begins Wells gets to walk across the stage twice this month once as a high school graduate and once for his associates degree from Wilson Early College. Neither will likely be his last.

Wells will work to complete his higher education at Texas State, seeking a degree in either computer science or business or both.

“Put in the work,” Wells said. “ Especially when you don’t want to do it, because that’s one of the biggest things I learned.”

Jacob credits his success to his mom and two of his teachers and mentors, Yolanda Avery and Linda Spears.