K-9 Jaco and Partner Deputy Spikes Locate Narcotics Near School Published 3:26 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

1 of 3

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

FANNETT — A Mississippi man was charged in connection with drug possession in a school zone after a keen eyed deputy and her K-9 partner noticed something out of the ordinary Wednesday.

Jefferson County K-9 Deputy Tamara Spikes and her K-9 partner Jaco had just completed a routine walk-through at Hamshire Fannett Middle School and as they returned to the patrol vehicle at 11:52 a.m.she noticed a suspicious vehicle at the

end of the driveway, according to a news release from JCSO..

Deputy Spikes approached the silver 1995 Chevy Malibu and made contact with the lone occupant, 29 year old Reid Graves of Jayess, Mississippi. Graves advised that he was on his way to Mississippi when he began having car trouble on Hwy 124, Fannett.

He said that he exited Hwy 124 and wound up on the edge of the HF school property.

While speaking to Graves, Spikes noted that he became nervous. He reportedly denied that he had anything illegal in the car but refused a consent to search. Spikes deployed her partner K-9 Jaco to conduct a free air sniff. K-9 Jaco gave a positive odor response while walking around the vehicle.

Spikes searched the vehicle and located a small silver package containing a brown wax substance believed to be THC, a small baggie of powder cocaine as well two small bottles of liquid with a crystal substance in them. The powder tested positive for

cocaine on the scene. Graves was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in a school zone. The brown wax and the liquid were submitted for further analysis. Graves’ vehicle was towed from the scene.

“As part of the community and as a regular patrol function, our partners at Hamshire Fannett welcome Deputies on campuses daily. K-9 Jaco is a frequent visitor as well and a favorite among students. He earned as well deserved Pup-Cup,” Captain Crystal Holmes said.