PAISD new athletic director unable to accept offer, new hire to be announced

Trustees with Port Arthur Independent School District are looking to name a new athletic director more than two weeks after the hiring of the first female for the position.

Trustees approved the hiring of Nicole Harris April 25. Harris, a Port Arthur native has worked in the Houston area and held a number of honors including being named Houston Coaches Association Female Coach of the Year. An official with PAISD said Harris was unable to accept the offer.

PAISD Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday where they will canvass election results and administer the oath of office to returning trustees Jacori Narcise and Kimberly Johnson.

The board will go into closed session before returning at 6:30 p.m. for the open portion of the meeting. The agenda includes naming an athletic director among other items.